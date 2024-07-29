fbpx
Woman sues Bell support contractor for sharing phone number with harassers

The contractor allegedly accessed the woman's file and shared personal info with harassers

Brad Bennett
Jul 29, 2024

A Canadian woman has been at the centre of an online harassment campaign after she posted a video defending trans rights online.

However, beyond the online harassment, the woman alleges that a Bell support contractor looked into her file and shared her information with others to harass her further.

In an attempt to escape the harassment, she changed her number, a $55 charge at Bell. She alleges that almost immediately, the harassers had her new number. She also obtained screenshots from a group chat that show messages her harassers shared regarding how they scared her enough to change her number.

She’s now hired a lawyer and served a statement of claim to Bell’s contractor Nordia, who handled her calls when she changed her number. Bell told the CBC that it hasn’t been hit with a claim or lawsuit yet, so it has nothing to comment on.

The lawyer mentioned in the CBC report that Bell and Nordia are unwilling to settle out of court.

Source: CBC News

