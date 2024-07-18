Sony makes tech investment in Toronto Film School

Sony of Canada is making an investment in the Toronto Film School (TFS) to bolster its array of technical equipment.

As part of the collaboration, Sony will provide TFS with its latest professional cameras and hands-on training from company experts. The tech giant will also join TFS at quarterly campus events like workshops, masterclasses and panel talks.

Additionally, Sony will invest $2.5 million into new film school equipment, including 50 state-of-the-art Sony cameras. TFS will also acquire Sony student camera packs with the latest sustainable LED light tech from Aputure.

TFS notes that Canada’s screen industry has been increasing at an average rate of 6.1 percent every year, leading to an estimated 10,000 new jobs being created in Toronto alone between 2022 and 2027. In Ontario alone, the film and TV industry generated $1.8 billion last year, an already sizeable sum that was nonetheless below average amid last year’s Hollywood strikes. (For context, Ontario productions brought in $3.1 billion in 2022.)

In recent years, many streamers have filmed high-profile productions in the province, including Prime Video’s The Boys, Gen V and Reacher, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and Ginny & Georgia and Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. And on the theatrical side, films that were recently shot in the province include Matt Johnson’s BlackBerry (out now), M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap (releasing August 2nd) and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (release date TBA).

Therefore, there’s a lot of demand for talent here, with TFS noting that there’s a particular skills shortage regarding positions in lighting, post-production, 3D, animation, sound mixing and more.

The Sony partnership comes shortly after TFS was named one of MovieMaker Magazine‘s top 30 film schools in Canada and the U.S.

Image credit: TFS