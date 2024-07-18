Dyson finally made a regular pair of headphones

After catching headlines with the outlandish design of the Dyson Zone headphones, the company is back with a more toned-down and reasonably-priced pair.

The new headphones are called the Dyson OnTrac, and they have a modular build, allowing users to mix and match parts to design them any way they want. You can buy them in four different colours, but you can think of this base purchase as picking your headband since that can’t be changed out later. You can swap out the earcups and the ear covers.

The colour combos at launch are:

CNC Aluminium — Gray finish with yellow ear cushions

CNC Copper — Dyson’s signature purple headband with copper earcups

Ceramic Cinnabar — Pinkish-red headband, matching earcups and grey ear cushions

CNC Black Nickel — All black

The Verge reports that Dyson will launch seven different ear covers and cushion colours.

When it comes to regular headphone features, these have top-end active noise cancellation, 55 hours of battery life, on-head detection and they come with a carrying case.

On the speaker front, there are 40mm drivers in each ear that can reproduce sounds from 6Hz to 21,000Hz. If the Dyson Zone were anything to go off of, these will likely sound really good.

The toughest part of these headphones is going to be their price. They’re slated to cost 499 USD which is $682 CAD.

Source: Dyson, The Verge

Image credit: Dyson