This case makes the Apple Watch act like an iPod… er, iPhone?

TinyPod is a new Apple Watch case that looks to help make your watch into more of a secondary phone and less of a watch.

The premise is simple. You add your watch into the TinyPods case which adds a click wheel like an old iPod. However, this one works by physically spinning your Apple Watch’s Digital Crown.

You might be thinking that’s pretty limiting, but when you take a step back, a cellular Apple Watch can still make phone calls, send texts, check the weather, play music check emails act as a GPS and more.

The TinyPods website makes sure to stress that you can still charge your watch with its regular charger in the case, and you can still use Apple Pay as well.

There are two versions of the device – the TinyPod, which has the click wheel, and the TinyPod Lite, which does not. That said, the Lite version is much cheaper at $29 USD (roughly $39 CAD). If you want a full-featured TinyPod, it costs between $79 and $89 USD (roughly $109 to $121 CAD), depending on the size you want. The company says shipping will begin in the fall.

Overall, it looks like a really fun piece of kit, but it’s unclear if people are willing to pay for an Apple Watch cellular connection just to be able to leave home without their phone and instead just use their watch. It goes without saying that this removes the fitness tracking component for your watch, and without on-wrist detection, you do need to input your passcode a lot more than usual.

