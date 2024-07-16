Toronto hit with ‘widespread’ power outage following big storm

Many Torontonians are without power following heavy rainfall in the Greater Toronto Area.

“We’re currently responding to widespread outages due to a loss of supply affecting large areas throughout the city,” wrote Toronto Hydro on its official X (Twitter) page. “We’re currently working with Hydro One to restore power. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”

In a follow-up X post, Toronto Hydro directs residents to its outage map. When you click on that page, you’re greeted with the following message:

“We’re currently responding to widespread outages throughout the city as a result of a loss of supply from Hydro One. If your power is out, please avoid calling into our dispatch centre or reporting it online to help us keep the lines open for public safety hazards and emergencies. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

With the tool, we can see tens of thousands of people across Toronto who are without power. For some areas, estimated restoration times are July 17th at 11am, with others not yet displaying any windows at all.

Meanwhile, Bell said on X (Twitter) that “some” Toronto customers “may be experience a service interruption due to a power outage.” The carrier says it’s working to restore service “as quickly as possible.” At the time of writing, there hasn’t been any word from the other carriers about any disruptions.

Altogether, up to 110 millimetres of rain were expected to hit the GTA on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada. FMany areas have also flooded to varying degrees. Stay safe out there!

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Via: BlogTO

Update: 16/07/2024 at 2:09pm ET — Updated to include additional details on the storm and Bell’s message about resulting service interruptions.