Google Store drops $500 off Pixel 8 Pro, $300 off Pixel 8

There are also deals on Pixel Watch and Fitbit wearables

Brad Bennett
Jul 12, 20243:46 PM EDT 0 comments

If you are looking to buy a Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or 8a this summer, there are some pretty stellar deals on Google’s website. The company also has some smartwatches and accessories on sale.

If you’re not sure what phone to get at this price, the Pixel 8 is the best all-rounder, but if you want a larger phone and like photography, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 5x zoom lens. Again, you can’t go wrong with the Pixel 8a either, and it’s likely Canada’s best small Android phone right now.

If you want to learn more about each phone—Pixel 8aPixel 8and Pixel 8 Pro — read the full reviews.

If you already own a Pixel smartphone, you can get a new Google smartwatch at a decent discount right now or some new earbuds.

Source: Google Store Canada

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

