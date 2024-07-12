Google Store drops $500 off Pixel 8 Pro, $300 off Pixel 8

If you are looking to buy a Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or 8a this summer, there are some pretty stellar deals on Google’s website. The company also has some smartwatches and accessories on sale.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro – $849 ($500 off)
- Google Pixel 8 – $649 ($300 off)
- Google Pixel 8a – $599 ($80 off)
If you’re not sure what phone to get at this price, the Pixel 8 is the best all-rounder, but if you want a larger phone and like photography, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 5x zoom lens. Again, you can’t go wrong with the Pixel 8a either, and it’s likely Canada’s best small Android phone right now.
If you want to learn more about each phone—Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro — read the full reviews.
If you already own a Pixel smartphone, you can get a new Google smartwatch at a decent discount right now or some new earbuds.
- Pixel Watch LTE – $199 (save $250)
- Pixel Watch 2 – $379 (save $100)
- Pixel Watch 2 LTE – $449 (save $100)
- Fitbit Versa 4 – $189.95 (save $70)
- Fitbit Inspire 3 – $99 (save $30)
- Fitbit Charge 6 – $196 (save $50)
- Pixel Buds Pro – $159 (save $100)
Source: Google Store Canada
