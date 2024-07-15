How to get iOS 18 Public Beta with RCS and a new Control Center

After showing off iOS 18 at WWDC in June, Apple is finally allowing anyone to test the beta version of the operating system.

The software has been in the Developer Beta stage for about a month now, and so far, people have been experiencing a mixed bag when it comes to bugs. That being said, if you want to play around with the new features like tinted icons and RCS, you can enroll on Apple’s website, but make sure to go to this page from the phone you want to put the beta on. After that, open up the Settings app on your iPhone, go to ‘General’ and then ‘Software update.’ There should be a new option here to install beta software. Choose that and select the iOS 18 Public Beta.

Once you have the software, you can experience a host of features, including a new customizable Photos app, large home screen icons, hidden apps and more. We’ve highlighted some of the top features below, but you can discover more on Apple’s beta preview site.

Move icons anywhere on the home screen

Dark mode icons

Customizable Control Center

Change out the lock screen shortcuts

New Photos app

RCS for a better green bubble texting experience

More tapbacks and text editing features in Messages

Scheduled messages

New Mail app

Better reading mode in Safari

New Passwords app for storing passwords and other important credentials

Make your own hiking routes in Maps

Game Mode

Live transcriptions in Notes and Phone apps

Math notes

Improvements to the Journal app with goal and mood tracking

Home app works with smart robot vacuums

Fitness app lets you customize its layout

New flashlight interface in Dynamic Island

Settings app is sorted better and laid out for better one-handed use

Improved animation work through the OS

Hide and lockdown apps

New accessibility section to help reduce motion sickness when driving

Apple is making iOS 18 available on the following devices.