New on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: July 2024

Sony has revealed the lineup of games that will be offered to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in July.
Highlights include Crisis Core — Final Fantasy VII — Reunion, Remnant II, and Jeanne D’Arc.
PS Plus Extra
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion (PS4/PS5)
- Deadcraft (PS4)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PS4/PS5)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PS4/PS5)
- No More Heroes 3 (PS4/PS5)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4/PS5)
- Remnant II – Standard Edition (PS5)
- Steep (PS4) [PS Plus re-release]
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition (PS4)
PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months and $154.99/year. In addition to all of PS Plus Essential’s perks, Extra offers access to a catalogue of a few hundred games, including Ubisoft+ Classics.
PS Plus Premium
- Jeanne D’Arc (PS4/PS5) — originally a PSP game
- Job Simulator (PS VR2)
- Ratchet & Clank Size Matters (PS4/PS5) — originally a PSP game
- Summoner (PS4/PS5) — originally a PS2 game
PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.
Image credit: Square Enix
