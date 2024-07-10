New on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: July 2024

Sony has revealed the lineup of games that will be offered to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in July.

Highlights include Crisis Core — Final Fantasy VII — Reunion, Remnant II, and Jeanne D’Arc.

PS Plus Extra

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion (PS4/PS5)

Deadcraft (PS4)

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PS4/PS5)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PS4/PS5)

No More Heroes 3 (PS4/PS5)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4/PS5)

Remnant II – Standard Edition (PS5)

Steep (PS4) [PS Plus re-release]

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition (PS4)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months and $154.99/year. In addition to all of PS Plus Essential’s perks, Extra offers access to a catalogue of a few hundred games, including Ubisoft+ Classics.

PS Plus Premium

Jeanne D’Arc (PS4/PS5) — originally a PSP game

Job Simulator (PS VR2)

Ratchet & Clank Size Matters (PS4/PS5) — originally a PSP game

Summoner (PS4/PS5) — originally a PS2 game

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

Image credit: Square Enix