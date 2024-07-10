fbpx
Gaming

New on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: July 2024

Highlights include Crisis Core -- Final Fantasy VII -- Reunion, Remnant II and Jeanne D'Arc

Bradly Shankar
Jul 10, 20245:48 PM EDT 0 comments
Crisis Core FFVII Reunion

Sony has revealed the lineup of games that will be offered to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in July.

Highlights include Crisis Core — Final Fantasy VII — ReunionRemnant II, and Jeanne D’Arc.

PS Plus Extra

  • Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion (PS4/PS5)
  • Deadcraft (PS4)
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PS4/PS5)
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PS4/PS5)
  • No More Heroes 3 (PS4/PS5)
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4/PS5)
  • Remnant II – Standard Edition (PS5)
  • Steep (PS4) [PS Plus re-release]
  • Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition (PS4)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months and $154.99/year. In addition to all of PS Plus Essential’s perks, Extra offers access to a catalogue of a few hundred games, including Ubisoft+ Classics.

PS Plus Premium

  • Jeanne D’Arc (PS4/PS5) — originally a PSP game
  • Job Simulator (PS VR2)
  • Ratchet & Clank Size Matters (PS4/PS5) — originally a PSP game
  • Summoner (PS4/PS5) — originally a PS2 game

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

Find out what came to PS Plus Essential in July here.

