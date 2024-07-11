Paper Mario and Ghost of Tsushima were May’s best-selling games in Canada

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada and Circana (formerly NPD) have revealed the best-selling games in Canada in May 2024:

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo Switch) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4/PS5/PC) Helldivers 2 (PS5/PC) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Sea of Thieves (PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Elden Ring (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) F1 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) NHL 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S) Stellar Blade (PS5)

In terms of Canadian connections to these games, it’s worth noting that NHL 24 was made by EA Vancouver, while Quebec City’s Beenox assisted with the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Outside of that, the top seller, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, is notable for being a remaster of the 20-year-old GameCube classic of the same name. (Nintendo also only reports physical game sales to Circana, so the game no doubt sold even better when accounting for digital purchases.) Meanwhile, the four-year-old Ghost of Tsushima is no doubt charting here thanks to the PC port of the samurai action game in May.

Another older game, Xbox’s 2018 pirate multiplayer title Sea of Thieves, has remained on the list thanks in no small part to its recent PS5 port. Meanwhile, 2022’s Elden Ring followed right behind as the month’s sixth best-seller, which was surely driven by renewed interest in the game ahead of last month’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

For comparison, here’s the U.S. top 10, per Circana:

Ghost of Tsushima Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Helldivers 2 MLB: The Show 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch) Sea of Thieves Minecraft (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC/Android/iOS) Elden Ring Hogwart’s Legacy Stellar Blade

Overall, the lists are largely quite similar, with the exception of MLB: The Show 24 (featuring cover athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays) and Minecraft.

It should be noted that June was a relatively quieter month for releases, outside of the likes of Shadow of the Erdtree, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Destiny 2: The Final Shape. It remains to be seen where these games may chart, if at all.

Image credit: Nintendo