CMF by Nothing teases Phone 1 alongside July 8 launch date

CMF by Nothing is the Nothing company’s more affordable brand, which is now offering a smartphone. This handset, called the Phone 1, is supposed to provide a more customizable and functional experience.

The engineer’s aesthetic. CMF Phone 1 celebrates technical craftsmanship with its uniquely adaptable nature. Customisable. Functional. Yours. Learn everything at the next Nothing Community Update on 8 July 2024, 10:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/0fqYkaf4OX — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) July 3, 2024

CMF will show off Phone 1 on July 8th, and you can watch the reveal on YouTube.

According to leaker Ishan Agarwal, the handset will offer four swappable back plates in Black, Light Green, Orange and Blue. The Orange and Blue backings also have a vegan leather layer and come with a lanyard.

Rumours indicate the CMF Phone 1 will feature a Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel, a microSD card slot, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

CMF will introduce the Phone 1 on July 8th alongside the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.

Source: CMF, Android Authority