Leaked Pixel 9 videos showcase beautiful new pink variant

Last week, Google announced that it would be holding its Pixel hardware event in August, and we’re seeing a new leak of a pink Pixel 9 ahead of the launch.

According to the leak, the Pixel 9 is already available in Algeria — it looks like someone made a mistake and sold the device early. The variant is called ‘Peony’ and showcases its rosy pink colour in all its beauty.

The pictures and videos also showcase its flat frame, glossy back, and the new camera visor. The handset looks like a strange amalgamation of an iPhone and a Pixel 8 handset, but I absolutely love it.

Another picture of the Google Pixel 9. pic.twitter.com/FeCzJEGvYk — Hani Mohamed Bioud (@hanibioud) July 2, 2024

The smartphone also features 256GB of storage. Previous rumours indicate that the Pixel 9 will come in Jade, Obsidian, Peony and Porcelain. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will come in Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain and Rose. Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will sport Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants.

If someone is already selling the device in Algeria, you will likely see more video leaks before the official launch.

Google will officially unveil the Pixel 9 series at a Made by Google event on August 13th at 10am PT/1pm ET. MobileSyrup will be present to provide all the details.

Source: @hanibioud (Hani Mohamed Bioud)