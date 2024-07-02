NHL and Prime Video Canada reveal 2024-25 Monday night game schedule

In April, the NHL and Amazon announced a two-year partnership to exclusively air Monday night hockey games on the latter’s Prime Video Canada streaming service.

Now, the schedule for the 2024-2025 season has been revealed. Read on for a full breakdown of each Monday night game on Prime Video Canada.

October 14th — Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

October 21st — Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

October 28th — Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets

November 4th — New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers

November 11th — Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames

November 18th — Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens

November 25th — Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators

December 2nd — Chicago Blackhawks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

December 9th — Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens

December 16th — Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

December 23rd — San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks

December 30th — Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets

January 6th — Vancouver Canucks vs. Montreal Canadiens

January 13th — Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks

January 20th — Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

January 27th — Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues

February 3rd — Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators

February 24th — San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets

March 3rd — San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

March 10th — Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators

March 17th — Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

March 24th — Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils

March 31st — Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

April 7th — St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets

April 14th — Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens

April 14th — Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

You can also download this graphic containing the full Monday night schedule:

It’s important to note that Prime Video Canada’s deal with the NHL only covers Monday night games, so you’ll still need a Sportsnet+ subscription, which starts at $14.99/month. Alternatively, the Rogers-owned platform is available as a $19.99/month Prime Video add-on.

The full NHL 2024-2025 season schedule can be found here.

Image credit: Toronto Maple Leafs