NHL and Prime Video Canada reveal 2024-25 Monday night game schedule

Starting on October 14th in an exclusive game between the Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins

Bradly Shankar
Jul 2, 20243:04 PM EDT 2 comments
In April, the NHL and Amazon announced a two-year partnership to exclusively air Monday night hockey games on the latter’s Prime Video Canada streaming service.

Now, the schedule for the 2024-2025 season has been revealed. Read on for a full breakdown of each Monday night game on Prime Video Canada.

  • October 14th — Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
  • October 21st — Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
  • October 28th — Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets
  • November 4th — New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers
  • November 11th — Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames
  • November 18th — Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens
  • November 25th — Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators
  • December 2nd — Chicago Blackhawks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
  • December 9th — Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens
  • December 16th — Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers
  • December 23rd — San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks
  • December 30th — Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets
  • January 6th — Vancouver Canucks vs. Montreal Canadiens
  • January 13th — Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks
  • January 20th — Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
  • January 27th — Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
  • February 3rd — Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators
  • February 24th — San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets
  • March 3rd — San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
  • March 10th — Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators
  • March 17th — Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
  • March 24th — Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils
  • March 31st — Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche
  • April 7th — St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets
  • April 14th — Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens
  • April 14th — Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

You can also download this graphic containing the full Monday night schedule:

Prime Video Canada Monday night NHL schedule

It’s important to note that Prime Video Canada’s deal with the NHL only covers Monday night games, so you’ll still need a Sportsnet+ subscription, which starts at $14.99/month. Alternatively, the Rogers-owned platform is available as a $19.99/month Prime Video add-on.

The full NHL 2024-2025 season schedule can be found here.

Image credit: Toronto Maple Leafs

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

