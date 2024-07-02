NHL and Prime Video Canada reveal 2024-25 Monday night game schedule

In April, the NHL and Amazon announced a two-year partnership to exclusively air Monday night hockey games on the latter’s Prime Video Canada streaming service.
Now, the schedule for the 2024-2025 season has been revealed. Read on for a full breakdown of each Monday night game on Prime Video Canada.
- October 14th — Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- October 21st — Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- October 28th — Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets
- November 4th — New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers
- November 11th — Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames
- November 18th — Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens
- November 25th — Calgary Flames vs. Ottawa Senators
- December 2nd — Chicago Blackhawks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- December 9th — Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens
- December 16th — Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers
- December 23rd — San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks
- December 30th — Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets
- January 6th — Vancouver Canucks vs. Montreal Canadiens
- January 13th — Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- January 20th — Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- January 27th — Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
- February 3rd — Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators
- February 24th — San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets
- March 3rd — San Jose Sharks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- March 10th — Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators
- March 17th — Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- March 24th — Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils
- March 31st — Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche
- April 7th — St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets
- April 14th — Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens
- April 14th — Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers
It’s important to note that Prime Video Canada’s deal with the NHL only covers Monday night games, so you’ll still need a Sportsnet+ subscription, which starts at $14.99/month. Alternatively, the Rogers-owned platform is available as a $19.99/month Prime Video add-on.
The full NHL 2024-2025 season schedule can be found here.
