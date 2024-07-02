Don’t reset your Pixel 6 because it might leave you with a brick

It looks like some Pixel 6 users are having problems with their devices.
ANOTHER Pixel 6a (mine) bootloop/bricked from factory reset. A compilation of all the recent bricked Pixel threads.
byu/white_Shadoww inGooglePixel
According to reports on the Google support forums and Reddit, users with either a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a are having problems after factory resetting their devices. After the reset, users see a new error message during the boot and can’t load Android. Other users are reporting “unable to enable ext4 verity” because of a missing “tune2fs” file.
Users still have problems even when using the Android Flash or Pixel Repair tools. However, according to reports, Google knows about the issue. Android Authority states that a comment from a Platinum Product Expert indicates that the team is investigating the issue. However, the company hasn’t made any official announcements.
So, if you’re a Pixel 6 user, I’d avoid factory resetting your handset. This isn’t for all users, but I still wouldn’t take the chance until Google pushes a proper fix.
Source: Reddit, Google Support forms, TechIssues Today, Via: Android Authority
