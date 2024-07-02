Google AI will offer several new and existing features on Pixel 9 series

Google is launching a slate of new products in August, and while we’re all excited about the hardware, the new Pixel smartphones also feature new ‘Google AI‘ software.

According to Android Authority, which learned about the AI features from a source inside Google, the company will market its new set of machine learning features under the ‘Google AI’ branding. Google AI will sport new and old features, including Circle to Search, Gemini, and a feature called ‘Studio,’ which is likely a generative AI image generator similar to what’s available on Apple’s Image Playground or what many Android OEMs have put together.

Another feature called ‘Add Me’ will also be available on Pixel handsets. There isn’t any information about it, but it seems like an upgraded version of ‘Best Take,’ which ensures everyone in a group picture looks their best.

According to the leak, there will be a ‘Screenshots’ feature that lets users search their screenshots for information. You’ll be able to use AI to summarize your new and existing screenshots and ask questions about them. This will only work with screenshots captured on your handset, and when you do it, Google AI will add a bit of metadata, like app names and web links.

Google is also reportedly working on a Microsoft Recall-like feature that will manually save everything on your screen. This is similar to what Motorola is working on with its Moto AI.

We’ll likely learn more about Google AI and more on August 13th, when the company officially launches its Pixel 9 series. Hopefully, Google AI will be able to compete with the likes of Moto AI, Apple AI and whatever Samsung is working on.

