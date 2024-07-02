New on Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud and PC in July 2024 [Wave 1]

Xbox has revealed July’s first batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Highlights include Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Annapurna Interactive’s Flock, Journey to the Savage Planet from the now-defunct Montreal-based Typhoon Studios and Tchia from Montreal’s Awaceb. Read on for the full list:

Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 3rd

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 3rd

The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 9th

Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 9th

Neon White (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 11th

Tchia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) — July 11th

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 16th [day one release]

Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 16th [day one release]

Meanwhile, this month’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks are now available and include:

EA Sports FC 24: Supercharge Pack — includes 11 Rare Gold Players and a Team of the Seasons Loan Player Pick

The Elder Scrolls Online: 10-Year Anniversary Pack Number 2 — includes one Skill Respecification Scroll and three Gold Coast Experience Scrolls

Warframe: Wake Up Tenno Bundle — includes the Wake Up Tenno Bundle perk (enhances your arsenal with amenities like an Orokin Reactor and Orokin Catalyst), 3 Day Affinity and Credit Boosters, Excalibur Immortal Skin and more

It’s worth noting two of those games are Canadian; EA Sports FC 24 was developed by EA Vancouver, while Warframe hails from London, Ontario’s Digital Extremes.

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on July 15th:

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)

Toem (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.

