fbpx
Gaming

New on Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud and PC in July 2024 [Wave 1]

Highlights include Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Annapurna Interactive's Flock and a couple of Canadian games

Bradly Shankar
Jul 2, 202412:32 PM EDT 0 comments
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Xbox has revealed July’s first batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Highlights include Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Annapurna Interactive’s Flock, Journey to the Savage Planet from the now-defunct Montreal-based Typhoon Studios and Tchia from Montreal’s Awaceb. Read on for the full list:

  • Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 3rd
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 3rd
  • The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 9th
  • Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 9th
  • Neon White (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 11th
  • Tchia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) — July 11th
  • Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 16th [day one release]
  • Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 16th [day one release]

Meanwhile, this month’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks are now available and include:

  • EA Sports FC 24: Supercharge Pack — includes 11 Rare Gold Players and a Team of the Seasons Loan Player Pick
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: 10-Year Anniversary Pack Number 2 — includes one Skill Respecification Scroll and three Gold Coast Experience Scrolls
  • Warframe: Wake Up Tenno Bundle — includes the Wake Up Tenno Bundle perk (enhances your arsenal with amenities like an Orokin Reactor and Orokin Catalyst), 3 Day Affinity and Credit Boosters, Excalibur Immortal Skin and more

It’s worth noting two of those games are Canadian; EA Sports FC 24 was developed by EA Vancouver, while Warframe hails from London, Ontario’s Digital Extremes.

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on July 15th:

  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)
    Toem (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC)

standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.

Find out what came to Game Pass last month here.

Image credit: Nickelodeon

Source: Xbox

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Gaming

You can save up to $30 on Super Mario RPG in Canada right now

Gaming

The majority of Gameloft Toronto has been laid off

News

Steam discounts tons of games to celebrate the summer

Features

I’m not a multiplayer guy, but Concord made a decent first impression

Comments