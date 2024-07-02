Samsung offering $175 e-voucher for registering to watch Unpacked

Samsung is holding an Unpacked event in Paris on July 10th and if you register, you can get a $175 e-voucher towards a new Galaxy device and a chance to win a Galaxy Book4 Pro 360.

The company’s offer runs until July 9th, which gives you about a week to complete registration to get your voucher. The voucher can be used for “eligible” 2024 Galaxy devices. While it isn’t clear which devices are eligible, presumably the new foldables that Samsung is expected to unveil at Unpacked will be included.

Along with the voucher, those who complete the form will have a chance to win one of 10 Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 laptops. So, even if you aren’t planning to buy a new Samsung device, it’s still worth taking the time to register.

You can register here.