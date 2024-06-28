fbpx
Alleged Samsung 2024 foldables show up in accurate-looking renders

You'll have to wait until July 10th to see how accurate these renders are

Dean Daley
Jun 28, 20245:42 PM EDT 0 comments

Samsung’s 2024 foldable Unpacked event is on the way with the South Korean tech giant planning to release the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 handsets. We’re now seeing renders of the foldables ahead of the event shared by Evan Blass and WinFuture.

In the post from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, you can see the Z Flip 6 in its four colour variants, a mint green, yellow, baby blue and silver. This post also shows the Z Fold 6 in pink, blue and silver.

Quandt’s post shows that both phones will be pretty expensive, but it’s worth waiting until the handsets officially launch in Canada before making any judgements.

Both phones are expected to feature top-of-the-line specs including up to 12GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, as well as Galaxy AI features and 50-megapixel cameras. We’ll learn more about the handsets when Samsung officially shows them off at Unpacked on July 10th.

Source: Roland Quandt (WinFuture), Evan Blass

