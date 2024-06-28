Alleged Samsung 2024 foldables show up in accurate-looking renders

Samsung’s 2024 foldable Unpacked event is on the way with the South Korean tech giant planning to release the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 handsets. We’re now seeing renders of the foldables ahead of the event shared by Evan Blass and WinFuture.

In the post from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, you can see the Z Flip 6 in its four colour variants, a mint green, yellow, baby blue and silver. This post also shows the Z Fold 6 in pink, blue and silver.

As Samsung or Harvey Norman worked to kill the early listings of the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 from the site and keep them from showing up in Google Search or Cache, here are a bunch of screenshots. Just so Sammy doesn’t start whacking us again like we hacked their mainframe. pic.twitter.com/aS5VY6vqoK — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 28, 2024

Quandt’s post shows that both phones will be pretty expensive, but it’s worth waiting until the handsets officially launch in Canada before making any judgements.

Both phones are expected to feature top-of-the-line specs including up to 12GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, as well as Galaxy AI features and 50-megapixel cameras. We’ll learn more about the handsets when Samsung officially shows them off at Unpacked on July 10th.

Source: Roland Quandt (WinFuture), Evan Blass