Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi is now in theatres

If you’re a big fan of soccer and anime, you’ll know about Blue Lock, one of the standout animes from 2023.

Now, a film based on the anime is playing in movie theatres in Canada. Blue Lock The Movie—Episode Nagi will be available in Japanese theatres with English subtitles and English dubbed.

You can catch the anime film in theatres nationwide, including at Cineplex and Landmark.

Here’s a bit about the film:

“That’s a hassle.” That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro’s favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi’s hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi’s dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he’s never known.

A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro’s incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze.”

If you want to learn more about the soccer anime, Blue Lock season 1 is available on Crunchyroll.

Image credit: Crunchyroll