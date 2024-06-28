Apple Vision Pro available to pre-order in Canada

The day has finally come and Canadians can now pre-order the Apple Vision Pro headset.

This device is Apple’s bid at the future of computing, and while I’ve only tried it for a brief demo, I walked away extremely impressed.

You can pre-order the device on Apple’s Website and the base model starts at $4,999 in Canada. When you order, you’ll need to use the Face ID sensor on your iPhone to scan your face to get an accurate measurement for your light seal and headband sizes. You can also order lens inserts from Zeiss if you wear glasses. However, prescription lenses are $199 extra and reading glasses are $139.

If you want, you can also get your order at your local Apple Store, where an employee can help you set it up and teach you how to navigate visonOS. Of course, you can still get it shipped to your home as well.

You can also start booking Vision Pro demos, and you could get one as early as July 12. This will allow you to get a more personalized demo experience, and Apple Store employees can help you find the perfect fit. This is free to do and something I’d recommend since this device is worth trying before you buy it.

Other notes