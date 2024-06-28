Amazon and Visa team up to offer installments on qualifying purchases

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day in mid-July, Visa and Amazon partnered to help with big purchases on the shopping service. Canadian shoppers with eligible RBC and Scotiabank credit cards will now have the option to select ‘Installments enabled by Visa” as their payment method for qualifying purchases.

“We are excited to offer our installments solution on Amazon through two of Canada’s leading issuers, granting more consumers access to diversified payment methods and greater financial control with one of the world’s largest online merchants,” said Dan Sanford, head of product for North America at Visa in a press release. “Recognizing the growing demand for flexible payment options, we are committed to enhancing the end-to-end payment experience for Canadians to address their evolving needs.”

This is perfect for those like myself who plan on ‘doing it big’ on the Prime Day shopping event from July 16 to 17th.

Via: iPhone in Canada