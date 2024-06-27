fbpx
Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Amazon Fire TV

This makes Amazon's streaming stick the lowest-cost entry point into the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform

Bradly Shankar
Jun 27, 202410:00 AM EDT 0 comments

Microsoft has partnered with Amazon to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to the latter’s Fire TV devices.

Specifically, the streaming service will be available on last year’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($79.99) and Fire TV 4K ($69.99) models. A launch date for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Fire TV has not yet been confirmed.

In any case, this is particularly notable news as it makes Amazon Fire TV the lowest-cost entry point into Xbox Cloud Gaming. The platform is otherwise available on mobile devices, VR headsets, smart TVs and Xbox consoles.

It should be noted, however, that Fire TV users will also also need a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller and an $18.99/month Game Pass Ultimate subscription to access Xbox Cloud Gaming.

With Cloud Gaming, you’ll be able to stream a variety of games to Fire TV Stick and other platforms, including StarfieldSenua’s Saga: Hellblade IIForza Horizon 5 and Hi-Fi Rush. 

Image credit: Xbox

