Popular age verification service used by TikTok exposes people’s IDs and more

Popular sites and services like Uber and TikTok have started to use more age verification services over the past few years to make sure that their users are age-appropriate and who they say they are.

There are many places online where you need to verify your age and the Israel-based company, AU10TIX is often the go-to for real-time age verification. However, it’s been pointed out that the firm used insecure methods to store these documents allowing people to steal the credentials in 2022 and post them publicly on a Telegram channel, according to a report from 404 Media.

This report stresses that AU10TIX doesn’t seem to want to do much to fix the issues and it also appears to be trying to shift away the blame, telling the publication that it had fixed the problem over a year ago. Further investigative work from 404 Media determined that was a lie.

This comes after a recent 404 Media report that Google had inadvertently leaked tons of user data and even a Nintendo Direct.

Source: 404 Media