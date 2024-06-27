Rumoured Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 look just like AirPods

Samsung plans to launch new phones and wearables at Unpacked in July, which are getting all the attention. However, the company is also releasing the Galaxy Buds 3, which will look very similar to the AirPods.

The inner part of the buds will host a grilled speaker insert, and microphones and speaker grills will be on the top of the earbuds.

The stem is boxy rather than round, with metal plates along the bottom with blue and orange stripes. A black strip also runs along the back of the Galaxy Buds, but its purpose is unclear. It could be an LED strip or a capacitive sensor for playback controls.

Like the AirPods, the Galaxy Buds 3 won’t have a silicone ear tip. This might mean that users won’t be comfortable wearing them for extended periods; however, I don’t think I’d mind. Oddly, according to Evan Blass, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will sport silicone ear tips, so it’s unclear why Samsung is ditching them for the lesser variant.

Source: Evan Blass, Via: 9to5Google