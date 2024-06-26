RCS goes live on iOS 18 beta 2 for some users

Apple’s iOS 18 update is packed with new features and capabilities, but the one that seems to be exciting most people is RCS support. It’s finally live in iOS 18 beta 2, though it depends on individual carrier updates to work properly.

So far, that seems limited to the U.S., with reports on Reddit indicating that AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers can access RCS. People using those carriers should see the RCS toggle turned on by default, though they may need to restart their iPhones first.

As for Canada, it’s not clear yet if RCS is working. MobileSyrup will check some devices running iOS 18 to see and will update this story accordingly. For now though, it seems to be limited to the U.S.

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is intended to replace the ageing SMS and MMS protocols for messaging between smartphones. It brings several features commonly found in instant messaging apps like iMessage, WhatsApp and Telegram, including high-resolution image and video sharing, support for typing indicators and read receipts. While RCS has been widely available on Android devices for years, Apple is finally joining the party (though not exactly by choice) with iOS 18.

That means friends and families who have a mix of Android and iPhone users will finally have better, more seamless texting without needing to use third-party instant messaging apps. Yup, you’ll finally be able to text your grandma a picture without it getting compressed to hell by MMS.

Source: Reddit Via: Android Authority