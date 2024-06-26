fbpx
You can get the Clicks iPhone keyboard at Best Buy Canada now

You can easily buy the iPhone keyboard case in Canada now

Brad Bennett
Jun 26, 20242:20 PM EDT 0 comments

After making a storm earlier this year, the Clicks Keyboard for iPhones is now easier to get in Canada.

There are multiple models being sold at Best Buy Canada, ranging from $179 for the smaller option that attaches to the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, to $200 for the larger variant for the 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max. There is a handful of colours, including pink, yellow, navy and grey-blue. You can check them out here. 

Clicks does sell cases for iPhone 14 models, but it appears that Best Buy is only stocking versions for the 15 series.

I’ll also point out that while I’ve never lived with a Clicks Case, I did get to test my friend’s at WWDC, and I was pleasantly surprised with how tactile it was and how much more comfortable on the phone it was than I had expected. Personally, I wanted it because I think it would be a really great Delta controller, but for anyone missing the feel of a BlackBerry, this does a good job of emulating it.

Source: Best Buy Canada 

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

