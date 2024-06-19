Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ rumoured to feature same cameras, again

Even though we’re still weeks away from the rumoured launch of the Galaxy Z foldable handsets, a new leak from GalaxyClub in the Netherlands skips past the foldables and reveals details about the Galaxy S25 series.

The report claims that the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will sport the same triple camera setup on the back and the same 12-megapixel shooter on the front. Samsung has been giving the lesser S series devices the same cameras since the S21, which is disappointing. We want new camera hardware, Samsung.

The S25 Ultra will get an improved 200-megapixel shooter, 50-megapixel ultrawide, and 50-megapixel 3x and 5x telephoto shooters.

The leak also indicates that the S25 will not get a battery bump either.

Samsung’s S25 series isn’t expected until early next year, but until then, Samsung will have the foldables to tie you over. Samsung is expected to launch its foldables in July.