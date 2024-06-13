Jabra will no longer make consumer earbuds

Jabra is exiting the consumer earbuds business.

GN, the parent company of Jabra, confirmed in a June 11th blog post that it will “gradually wind-down its Elite and Talk product lines to further increase focus and resources on more attractive parts of GN’s business.”

The Elite product line was launched in late 2023, meaning it never even had a full year on the market prior to this news. Even more notable, however, is the fact that Jabra introduced two refreshes, the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active, the same day it made this announcement.

Jabra had been positioning the Elite line as a more premium product offering to compete with the likes of Apple, Bose and Sony. However, GN notes the markets “have changed over time,” and it now says “we cannot generate a fair return on investment [on Elite] compared to the many other opportunities we have within our Hearing, Enterprise, and Gaming businesses.” Similarly, GN says the Talk is “positioned in the declining mono Bluetooth market.”

Therefore, Jabra plans to phase out the Elite and Talk products by the end of 2024, although it promises to support them for at least “several years.”

Header image credit: Jabra

Source: GN