Samsung announces new stylish Galaxy Watch FE

Samsung has announced a new addition to the smartwatch lineup: the Galaxy Watch FE, a more affordable variant of the company’s current offerings. Despite the more affordable pricing, the Galaxy Watch FE offers many of the same features as the Galaxy Watch flagships. It’s worth mentioning that Samsung hasn’t confirmed the price of the new watch, but most Galaxy FE products are lower in price.

Firstly, the Galaxy Watch FE is available in 40mm and comes in Black, Pink, Gold and Silver with new watch bands with blue and orange stitching. It also has a 1.2-inch 396 x 396-pixel resolution Super AMOLED protected by Sapphire Crystal glass for protection against scratches. The FE also sports 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 247mAh battery. Further, you can expect 5ATM and IP68 water and dust resistance with a MIL-STD 810 rating against drops and bumps.

There’s also a BioActive Sensor that lets you track your fitness and wellness. Additionally, you can track your sleep and monitor your heart health, and you will be notified if your heart rate ever becomes abnormally high or low.

Users can also use the watch to track more than 100 different workouts from their wrist, and there’s an advanced running analysis feature to help analyze your performance.

Finally, the Galaxy Watch FE can provide motivational messages throughout your wellness journey.

The Galaxy Watch FE launches in a Bluetooth model on June 24th in the U.S. We’ve contacted Samsung Canada to learn about pricing and availability.

Source: Samsung