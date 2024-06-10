fbpx
Pixel Watch 3 renders surfaces with similar design to predecessor

Dean Daley
Jun 10, 20246:43 PM EDT 0 comments

Later this year, Google will launch several handsets alongside the successor to the Pixel Watch 2. A new leak from Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, shows that the Pixel Watch 3 will offer a similar design to its predecessor.

The leak showcases a 1.2-inch circular bezel-less display with a rotating crown on its side. The smartwatch will be available in Black with a matching strap; however, Google is likely also to release a variety of other shades.

OnLeaks also indicates that the Pixel Watch 3 will be slightly thicker than its predecessor because it sports a slightly bigger 307mAh battery compared to the 304 in the Pixel Watch 2.

Finally, the Watch 3 is rumoured to come in two different sizes. Many have complained about this. The smaller Watch 3 is expected to measure 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm, compared to the Pixel Watch 2, which measures 1.2 inches and 41 x 41 x 12.3mm. However, 91mobiles didn’t include the dimensions of the larger smartwatch.

Source: 91mobiles, OnLeaks

