Fido offered some existing customers $30/90GB, $35/100GB plans

Rogers’ flanker brand Fido is reportedly offering some existing customers plans as low as $30/mo with 90GB+ data and other goodies.

According to some posts that appeared on the r/FidoMobile subreddit over the weekend, Fido is targeting some existing customers with fairly decent offers. One person posted a $30/90GB deal with 1,000 U.S. and 1,000 international long-distance minutes. The person had a $29/50GB Fido plan before receiving the offer.

Another Fido customer posted that they received a $35/100GB plan, though it didn’t have the long-distance minutes.

Other Fido customers replied in that thread, noting that they received similar offers, including a version of the $35/100GB plan with 1,000 U.S. and 1,000 international long-distance minutes. Other plans include $40/110GB with the bonus long-distance minutes and $45/140GB with Canada-U.S. usage.

Overall, these deals seem pretty good, though, of course, there are a few things to keep in mind. For one, Fido doesn’t offer 5G, so data is capped at 4G speeds, which at Fido are up to 150Mbps. It’s also always worth evaluating offers against your current plan — for example, if you pay less than $35/mo and don’t use all of your monthly data, it might not make sense to upgrade to a more expensive plan with more data, even if it is a good deal.

To put things in perspective, Fido’s only $30 in-market plan right now is a talk-and-text plan with no data. For $34/mo, customers can get 20GB of data. Arguably, these special offers are actually competitive with Freedom and Public Mobile, depending on what you need from your plan. Heck, the offers are competitive with the Big Three’s recent $45/100GB special offers.

If you’re a Fido customer, you should check your account to see if you received any special offers like this.

