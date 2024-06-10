Here’s how to watch Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote

Apple’s 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2024) will kick off later today and run through Friday, June 14th. The conference, which marks its 35th edition, will be available to stream online.

You can catch the event at 1pm ET later today.

The first day of the event will begin with a keynote presentation led by Apple CEO Tim Cook and other executives. During this presentation, we will learn more about new software and hardware from the Cupertino-based company.

We expect WWDC to focus on AI, similar to Google I/O. WWDC is also when Apple typically shows off software updates that are coming later in the year. This includes iOS, tvOS, macOS, watchOS and visionOS. A recent leak suggests that iOS 18 will even give users free rein over their home screens, much like Android.

If you can’t tune in live, MobileSyrup will have live coverage of the event. You can find all of our WWDC 2024 stories here.