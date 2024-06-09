fbpx
Gaming

Here are all the trailers from Xbox Games Showcase ’24

Check out the trailers from the Xbox Games Shwocase

Dean Daley
Jun 9, 20242:23 PM EDT 0 comments

Here are the trailers from the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest. These titles include Fable, Doom and the Dark Ages, Dragon Age: Veilguard, and South of Midnight, but it’s important to note that they are not all Xbox exclusives.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 

Doom the Dark Ages – 2025 

State of Decay 3

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Fall 2024 

Starfield: Shattered Space – 2024 

Fallout 76 Skyline Valley  – June 12th 

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – 2025 

South of Midnight – 2025

World of Warcraft: The War Within – August 26th, 2024 

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater 

Sea of Thieves Season 13 – July 25th 

Flintlock: Seige of Dawn –  July 18th, 2024

Age of Mythology: Retold – September 8th 

Perfect Dark 

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – October 8th, 2024

Fable – 2025 

Fragpunk – 2025

Winter Burrow – Early 2025 

Mixtape – 2025

Flight Simulator 2024 – November 19th 

Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road – June 18th

Life is Strange Double Exposure – October 29th 

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – 2024 

Mecha Break – 2025

Wuchang Fallen Feathers – 2025

Avowed – 2024 

Atomfall – 2025 

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows – November 15th 

S.t.a.l.k.e.r 2: Heart of Chornobyl – September 5th

Three New Xbox Series S/X

Gears of War E-Day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC20gLfUHeA

