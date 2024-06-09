Here are all the trailers from Xbox Games Showcase ’24

Here are the trailers from the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest. These titles include Fable, Doom and the Dark Ages, Dragon Age: Veilguard, and South of Midnight, but it’s important to note that they are not all Xbox exclusives.
Call of Duty Black Ops 6
Doom the Dark Ages – 2025
State of Decay 3
Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Fall 2024
Starfield: Shattered Space – 2024
Fallout 76 Skyline Valley – June 12th
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – 2025
South of Midnight – 2025
World of Warcraft: The War Within – August 26th, 2024
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Sea of Thieves Season 13 – July 25th
Flintlock: Seige of Dawn – July 18th, 2024
Age of Mythology: Retold – September 8th
Perfect Dark
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – October 8th, 2024
Fable – 2025
Fragpunk – 2025
Winter Burrow – Early 2025
Mixtape – 2025
Flight Simulator 2024 – November 19th
Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road – June 18th
Life is Strange Double Exposure – October 29th
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – 2024
Mecha Break – 2025
Wuchang Fallen Feathers – 2025
Avowed – 2024
Atomfall – 2025
Assassin’s Creed: Shadows – November 15th
S.t.a.l.k.e.r 2: Heart of Chornobyl – September 5th
Three New Xbox Series S/X
Gears of War E-Day
