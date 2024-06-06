Google Messages gaining ability to text 911, U.S.-only for now

Google is adding a feature to its Message app that will allow people to text 911 via Rich Communication Services (RCS) this winter. However, the company confirmed to MobileSyrup that the feature would be U.S.-only to start.

While it’s not clear if or when the ability to text 911 will expand to Canada, the addition is definitely a welcome one. The ability to text emergency services could help in situations where calling isn’t an option. In a blog post, Google notes that texting 911 through SMS is only available at 53 percent of U.S. emergency response call centres and there are limitations, such as an inability to share photos or video.

The company touts RCS as a better option by enabling sending photos and videos along with the ability to see delivery status and whether emergency responders are typing a reply. It also enables users to share precise location and other relevant information through Android’s Emergency Location Service.

Google plans to roll out the feature gradually in the U.S., starting with areas that don’t have text-to-911 to close gaps in emergency communications coverage. The rollout will start this winter.

It’s worth noting that last month, Google expanded Emergency Location Service to Canada to help emergency responders locate people calling from an Android device since traditional emergency location techniques don’t always work well for mobile phones.

Header image credit: Google