Streaming

Crave Original Super Team Canada 🍁 launches in 2025

The series stars Will Arnett and Cobie Smulders

Dean Daley
Jun 6, 20244:38 PM EDT 0 comments

A Crave Original Series called Super Team Canada is hitting the Canadian streaming service sometime next year.

The series stars the well-known Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Kevin McDonald, Charles Demers, Brian Drummond, Ceara Morgana, and Veena Sood.

This looks like a parody of Marvel’s Alpha Flight that stars a team of heroes that include Marvel’s first gay superhero, Northstar. Although these heroes look a lot more quirky than Marvel’s group of Canadian heroes.

