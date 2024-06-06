Crave Original Super Team Canada 🍁 launches in 2025

A Crave Original Series called Super Team Canada is hitting the Canadian streaming service sometime next year. Brace yourselves 🚀 Here’s the cast of #SuperTeamCanada!

The new Crave Original Series is coming next year. pic.twitter.com/IPaeINOqFh — Crave (@CraveCanada) June 6, 2024 The series stars the well-known Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Kevin McDonald, Charles Demers, Brian Drummond, Ceara Morgana, and Veena Sood. This looks like a parody of Marvel’s Alpha Flight that stars a team of heroes that include Marvel’s first gay superhero, Northstar. Although these heroes look a lot more quirky than Marvel’s group of Canadian heroes.

