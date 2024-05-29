Wider Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Cover Screen surfaces online

According to current rumours, Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event is just over a month away. At this event, the company will showcase several new foldable handsets, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6. A new leak from the well-regarded Ice Universe gives a glimpse of the upcoming device.

The leaked image shows the top edge of the Z Fold 6’s front screen, which looks much wider than last year’s model. The handset’s design seems similar to the S24 series, offering a boxy rectangular shape. A wider Cover Screen would be a welcome improvement over the previous model, as the Cover Screens on the Z Fold 5 and previous Galaxy foldables were far too narrow.

THE NEXT FOLD pic.twitter.com/0CSpU0cD9T — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 29, 2024

According to recent rumours, the Z Fold 6 will have the same camera hardware as last year’s model. However, the Korea-exclusive Fold 6 Ultra may have a better camera setup. Other leaks include up to 16GB of RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 1TB of storage and displays that support 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is rumoured to be July 10th. At this event, the company will also showcase the Galaxy Ring and Z Flip 6.

Source: Ice Universe