McDonald’s Canada spices up its fries with new ‘McShaker’ seasoning

Over the past couple of months, we’ve written a few times about fast food items in Canada, including the McDonald’s Grimace Shake and Tim Hortons’ pizza. Amusingly, these were some of our most-read stories, with many people realizing that they’re just silly and short stories in between the dozens and dozens of tech-focused pieces we write every month. We appreciate all of you for having a sense of humour and understanding!

However, there have been a few people who get unreasonably upset whenever the fast food content comes out — almost as if we’ve broken into their house and literally forced them at gunpoint to guzzle down a Grimace Shake. It’s a strange response, to be sure, as you can simply keep scrolling if you ever see a story that doesn’t interest you.

With all of that said, our latest fast food story is dedicated to those tireless keyboard warriors on Facebook. All of that angry typing must make you hungry, so might we suggest McDonald’s Canada’s new ‘McShaker’ seasoned fries?

Admittedly, it’s a pretty interesting take on this type of fry, as you actually put the fries in a bag, pour in one of two kinds of seasoning — masala– or churro-flavoured – and then shake it all up. As it happens, the McShaker Fries were actually first introduced in Hong Kong way back in 2005, but it’s taken this long for them to come to the Great White North.

GO TO THE APP RIGHT NOW

— McDonald's 🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) May 28, 2024

It’s worth noting that we haven’t tried these ourselves and reviews from other sites like the Daily Hive and BlogTO have been decidedly mixed. On the flip side, people clearly have an interest in food offshoots, so it might be worth trying just to say you did.

The McShaker Fries are now available at McDonald’s locations across Canada.

To coincide with the McShaker Fries launch, McDonald’s has brought back its Frequent Fryer Program, which allows people to find ‘frycon’ codes in both digital and physical spaces that can be scanned for prizes and offers through the McDonald’s app. (See? There is a tech angle to this story!)

Source: McDonald’s Canada