iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly make Apple an AI leader

Google is really pushing AI with Gemini, but according to the well-known leaker Ice Universe, the company’s AI may still lag behind Apple’s.

iPhone 16 Pro will bring new AI features, turning iPhone from a latecomer to AI in smartphones to an AI leader. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 28, 2024



According to the leaker on X (Twitter), the iPhone 16 Pro will sport new AI features, making it an AI leader. It’s unclear how exactly the company will do this, though the company is widely expected to announce new AI features for its devices at WWDC.

Recent rumours suggest Apple and Google are in talks to build Gemini into the iPhone. Another suggests Apple is in talks with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iOS 18. Meanwhile, Apple is also reportedly working on various other AI features for iOS 18 not based on other companies’ chatbots.

Source: Ice Universe