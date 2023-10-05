Echo Buds (2nd-Gen) sees a 42 percent price drop

Amazon’s Echo Buds (2nd-Gen) is on sale once again on a massive scale, now up to 42 percent off its original price.

The Amazon Echo Buds 2 come with active noise-cancelling that rids all the background noise, which also puts them in direct competition with other higher-priced wireless earbuds, including AirPods, Galaxy Buds 2 and Beats Studio Buds.

Here are some solid deals:

– Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for $89.99 in black (save 42%)

– Echo Buds (2nd Gen) in white for $89.99 (save 42%)

– Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with wireless charging case in black for $114.99 (save 36%)

– Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with wireless charging case in white for $114.99 (save 36%)

Amazon says the Echo Buds 2 offer up to five hours of listening time and can be recharged within minutes. In addition, each earbud features a touch-sensitive zone for controlling play/pause mode. Moreover, the earbuds are water resistant with an IPX4 rating.

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.