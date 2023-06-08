Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20th

Summer Game Fest 2023 taught us crucial information about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The highly anticipated title launches on October 20th on PS5. Summer Game Fest’s Geoff Keighley also asked questions about the upcoming title, confirming Insomniac Games is confident it’ll make that October 20th release date, which is great if you’re like me and tired of delayed games.

Keighley also learned that the person consumed by the Venom symbiote isn’t Eddie Brock. It’s possible that this Venom could be Harry Osborn, but only time will tell.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get a new trailer, but Insomniac showed off cool artwork tied to the game.

Pre-orders open on June 16th. Below are some of the suits available if you pre-order the game:

Spider-Man 2 is arriving on PS5 on October 20th, 2023. Pre-orders start June 16th pic.twitter.com/kNutrDNSem — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 8, 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will allow the player to control both Miles Morales’ Spider-Man and Peter Parker, as the two are being hunted by Kraven the Hunter.

However, at some point, Parker makes contact with the Venom symbiote, which gives the character more raw power, but he also becomes more aggressive. It’s unclear if Kraven is the true villain of the game or if it’s Peter himself.

Image credit: Insomniac