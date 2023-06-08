2D Sonic is back Sonic Superstars announced at Summer Game Fest 2023

A new 2D Sonic game has been announced at Summer Game Fest 2023. Sonic Superstars will release in Fall 2023, though the exact date is unknown.

The game seems set to feature the super fast side-scrolling gameplay the series is known for, and all the familiar main characters, including Sonic, Rose, Tails, Knuckles and Doctor Eggman, appear in the trailer. It also features 3D graphics (despite the 2D, side-scrolling perspective) and four-player co-op for the entire campaign.

Fans can check out the official trailer below.

Get ready for Sonic Superstars, arriving Fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/u3xsiuYtA2 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 8, 2023

The most recent Sonic games — Sonic Origins, a collection of the classic titles, and Sonic Frontiers, a new open-world installment — were relatively well-received, so there’s plenty of hope for Sonic Superstars. However, no franchise is too big to fail, fully or partially (as proven by the horrifying original appearance of Sonic’s film counterpart).

The game is set to release on PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam.

Image credit: Summer Game Fest (Screenshot – YouTube)