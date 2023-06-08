Google Meets update adds new picture-in-picture features in Chrome

Google Meet’s latest update aims to make picture-in-picture more useful.

Previously, users could turn their camera or microphone on/off or leave the meeting from the picture-in-picture window. The new picture-in-picture offers more flexibility when screen sharing, allowing users to navigate to a relevant screen for a better experience.

Now, in the picture-in-picture chat, you can still raise your hand, use it in meeting chat, turn captions on and off, more effectively resize the picture-in-picture view, and there’s the ability to access the different layouts.

You’ll need to use Google Meets in your Chrome browser to use these features

Google says this feature will roll out gradually starting June 7th. It’s available to all Google Workspace users and those with personal Google accounts.

Source: Google