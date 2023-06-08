Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will release on PS5 in early 2024

Fans were treated to a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth at Summer Games Fest 2023, as well as a release window: early 2024.

Iconic JRPG Final Fantasy VII was originally released in 1997 for Sony’s PlayStation. In total, remaking Final Fantasy VII will take three full games, of which this is the second. Amid the excitement around the remakes, Final Fantasy VII‘s prequel (Crisis Core) was remastered too, and it will be getting a mobile game (Ever Crisis), which also got a new trailer at Summer Games Fest.

The trailer for Rebirth provides our first extensive look at the gameplay we can look forward to when the remake releases. No specific date has been set yet, but ‘early 2024’ is better than nothing.

Get a first glimpse at the captivating story, thrilling gameplay and expansive world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the highly anticipated new story in the critically acclaimed FFVII remake project. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/7N1IUNzzfQ — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 8, 2023

More details are available on Square Enix’s blog, which specifically notes that this installment will include “new story elements, penned by Final Fantasy VII: Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima surrounding the origins of SOLDIER, and a young hero: Sephiroth!”

“The entire team has worked fervently with love and adoration for the world of Final Fantasy VII,” says producer Yoshinori Kitase, “reaching new heights of cinematic storytelling, immersive combat, rich exploration and more, and we can’t wait to share more details later this year.”

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will be available on the PS4, PS5, and PC.

Image credit: Summer Game Fest (Screenshot – YouTube)