Crave Total six-month plan is $30 off until July 7

Crave is offering $30 off for a Crave Total plan for six months.

This is available to new, upgrading and customers reactivating their plans, but you have to subscribe directly through Crave.

Typically, a Crave Total plan is $19.99 per month, equating to $119.94 for six months; with this deal, you’re paying $89.94 immediately.

This offer ends on July 7th.

It’s worth noting that if you don’t cancel your plan, you’ll be automatically renewed every six months at $89.94 unless you’re in Quebec, where you’ll get renewed to a $19.99 monthly plan.

Source: Crave