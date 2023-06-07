Webex is using AI to help improve productivity

Cisco is incorporating generative AI into its web conferencing platform Webex.

The Webex Suite now includes several features focused on summarization capabilities.

“Catch Me Up” will let users make up for missed meetings, calls and chats through “intelligent meeting summaries.” The feature will allow users to catch up on key points of any missed interactions.

“This will be a huge time-saver for attendees and people unable to join a meeting — eliminating the need to listen to a recording or read through transcripts,” Cisco wrote in a press release.

The move is part of the company’s focus on the hybrid workforce and the latest innovation to make its way to Webex.

Earlier this month, the company announced its working with Audi to offer Webex in select 2024 vehicles.

Meetings will only be available through audio when the vehicle is in motion. The video will turn on when the driver parks their vehicle.

“We’re on a mission to transform the connected car into another extension of the hybrid workplace,” Jeetu Patel, Cisco’s executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration, said.

“Our work with leading manufacturers like Audi will empower customers with a safe and seamless way to stay connected and be productive regardless of where or how you’re working.”

Cisco has worked with other manufacturers in the past, including Ford.

