Apple’s Mac Pro, Studio and Vision Pro sport hefty price tags in Canada

During its WWDC 2023 keynote on Monday, June 5th, Apple unveiled several new devices. While not all of them will be available right away (or be available in Canada), they all boast big price tags. If you want to open your wallet for any of Apple’s new gear, here’s what you need to know.

Vision Pro

Although Apple won’t bring the Vision Pro headset to Canada at launch, some Canadians will definitely try to get their hands on one from the U.S. once it’s available next year. (It’s worth noting Apple said it would bring the headset to more countries after the initial U.S. launch, but it’s not clear which countries or when).

In the U.S., the Vision Pro headset will cost $3,499 USD (or roughly $4,700 CAD). You can learn more about it here and sign up for notifications about the headset as well.

15-inch MacBook Air

Apple’s new, larger MacBook Air model will be available starting June 13th. It’s also available for pre-order now. It comes in four colours, ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight,’ ‘Silver’ and ‘Space Grey.’

The 15-inch MacBook Air comes in two configurations, each with an M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 8GB of unified memory. The 256GB SSD configuration starts at $1,749 in Canada, while the 512GB SSD configuration starts at $1,999.

You can check out the configuration options and place your order here.

Mac Studio

Apple updated its Mac Studio with the new M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. The more powerful Studio configurations can be pre-ordered now and will be available starting June 13th.

The Mac Studio with M2 Max starts at $2,699 in Canada, while the M2 Ultra variant starts at $5,499. You can check out the configuration options and place your order here.

Mac Pro

Apple finally upgraded the iconic cheese grater Mac Pro with its Apple Silicon. The top-line Mac desktop is up for pre-order now and will be available starting June 13th in Canada.

The Mac Pro is available in tower or rack-mount options — the former starts at $8,999 in Canada, and the latter starts at $9,599. Beyond that choice, the Mac Pro has a variety of configuration options for the chip, RAM, storage and more. With fully maxed-out hardware, the Mac Pro costs $15,678 in Canada (not including software add-ons). The rack-mount variant maxes out at $15,778 — the tower config’s $500 wheels option helps close the price gap between the two.

You can build your dream Mac Pro configuration and place your order here.