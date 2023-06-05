15-inch MacBook Air made official at WWDC 2023

Apple’s thin-and-light MacBook Air series of laptops have proven to be incredibly popular over the years. At WWDC 2023, the Cupertino, California-based company announced the widely anticipated 15-inch variant of the form factor.

Besides the obvious inclusion of a larger 15-inch display size, the laptop is similar to the existing 13-inch M2 model. It includes the same design language as its smaller relative and the M2 chip.

During its WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple boasted about the 15-inch MacBook Air’s 11.5 mm thinness, making it “the thinnest 15-inch laptop.” It weighs 3lbs and comes in four colours: ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight,’ ‘Silver’ and ‘Space Grey.’

Other additions include a 5mm screen border, a six-speaker array, a 1080p webcam, and MagSafe charging.

Apple also says that the new Air is 12 times faster than the fastest Intel-based Air while including 18 hours of battery life.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is available to order now and releases next week.

Apple has also updated the pricing of some other models in its Air lineup:

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey, now starts at $1,449 and $1,299 for education.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M1, available in gold, silver, and space grey, remains in the lineup, starting at $1,299 and $1,169 for education.

Image credit: Apple