Sony offering 25 percent off all PlayStation Plus memberships

All three PlayStation Plus memberships are 25 percent off until June 12th as part of Sony’s ongoing PlayStation Days of Play promotion.

Specifically, the deals are on 12-month subscriptions — here’s the full breakdown:

Essential — $52.49 (regularly $69.99)

Extra — $86.25 (regularly $114.99)

Premium — $104.99 (regularly $139.99)

PlayStation Plus Essential is required for online play and gives you a few free games per month, while Extra offers hundreds of additional PS5 and PS5 titles and Premium includes all of that as well as PS1 titles, cloud streaming and full-game trials.

More information on each subscription can be found here. Find out what’s coming to PS Plus this month here.

Image credit: PlayStation