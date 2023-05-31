Three free titles are coming to PlayStation Plus in June

PlayStation Plus subscribers can expect three new titles to land on the gaming service for the month of June. NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Trek to Yomi are set to arrive on June 6th, Sony says in a new blog post.

NBA 2K23 is the latest basketball sports simulator by 2K Games. “PlayStation Plus members also get access to exclusive monthly MyTEAM packs in-game,” according to Sony.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the latest Jurassic management simulation offered by game developer Frontier. The title provides an original plot that is set after the events of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 2018 film.

Trek to Yomi is an action-adventure title developed by Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog. The user assumes the role of a samurai protagonist who is tasked with protecting his hometown from impending disaster.

All three titles can be played on both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 home consoles. That’s good news for the many PlayStation users that haven’t yet upgraded to the latest generation of Sony hardware.

Every month, Sony lists new games that are free to access for all paying PlayStation Plus subscribers. The games remain available for only a limited amount of time before being replaced by new offerings.

If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber and want to try out any of these three games, you can do so until July 3rd. The PlayStation Plus ‘Essential’ tier, which includes the selection of monthly games, costs $11.99/month or $69.99/year.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation