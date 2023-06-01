Ubisoft releases trailer for its upcoming Forward event

French game publisher Ubisoft has uploaded a fresh new trailer to its social media channels, teasing us with what’s to come at its Forward event. The livestream is planned to take place on June 12 at 1pm ET/10am PT, and will showcase upcoming games the company has been working on.

The exclusive coverage will provide us a closer look at upcoming titles, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew Motorfest, and other games that haven’t been revealed yet.

Ubisoft also says that a number of Twitch Drop rewards will be handed out during the event for those watching the showcase through Twitch. These rewards include:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Get the “Slumbering Ikran” Na’vi Weapon Trinket“

Riders Republic: Get the “Base Camp Duffel”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Get the “Eugene” Raven Skin

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Get the “Oasis Initiate of Alamut” Dye

If you’d like to tune in to the livestream event on June 12th, you can do so directly via the company’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Ubisoft