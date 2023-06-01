fbpx
IT issues causing Air Canada to delay flights

It's unclear if the delay is related to a cyber security issue

Nida Zafar
Jun 1, 2023

IT issues are causing Air Canada to experience flight delays for the second time in two weeks.

This follows issues from May 25th. A problem with the airline’s computer system caused delays at several airports.

Air Canada has yet to specify what’s causing the current ongoing delays.

It’s unclear if a cybersecurity issue is involved in either incident or if the delays are linked.

The airline is asking customers to check the status of their flight at aircanada.com before heading to the airport.

